Tickets to Minnesota Twins home games are now for sale, and the team is offering a special sale during the holiday season.

As part of the Twins' holiday offer, fans who buy at least two tickets to the home opener before Dec. 31 will receive two free tickets to any other April home game of their choice.

The Twins' opening day is Thursday, April 2 vs. the Oakland Athletics.

You can find more ticket information at the Twins' website.