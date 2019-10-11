2020 Sculpture Walk selection

Sculptures have been selected for the 2020 Downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.

A panel of 8 people made up the selection team. This year, the team combed through 142 submissions form 79 artists, including some returning favorites and some new artists as well.

"Really good artists from all over the country," said Jim Clark, Sculpture Walk director. "We've had, I think, seven countries represented in sculpture walk. We do our best to talk good care of them."

Over the years, Sculpture Walk Sioux Falls has sold 206 sculptures and has had 836 on display.

Organizers say they're excited about the artwork still to come and that 2020 will be a great year for the sculpture walk.