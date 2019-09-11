211 Helpline to lead volunteer efforts following storm

People looking to volunteer or seeking help after Tuesday night's tornado damage are urged to call the 211 Helpline.

Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken briefed the public at a news conference encouraging people to use the 211 Helpline Center. TenHaken said people, 18-years-old and older, looking to volunteer to help with cleanup efforts can contact 211.

The City of Sioux Falls said businesses and property owners that experienced damage such as downed trees, impacted power lines, gas line damage or structural damage are also being asked to contact 211 to report any damage.