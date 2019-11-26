Man stabbed during fight outside Sioux Falls gas station

Sioux Falls police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested after stabbing another man multiple times Monday night.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Vernon Hofer was arrested late Monday night near 69th Street and Louise Ave after stabbing a man five times.

Police said the incident started outside of the Get N' Go on the 600 block of North Cliff Avenue. Clemens said surveillance footage shows Hofer and the victim fighting just before the victim walked into the store, alerting clerks he had been stabbed.

Clemens said the victim didn't realize he'd been stabbed at first. He was transported to a hospital. Police said some of his wounds were considered serious.

Hofer has been charged with aggravated assault.