26th Street bridge work to force temporary closures of I-229

Construction work on 26th Street in Sioux Falls is set to force several temporary closures of Interstate 229.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, I-229 between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for up to eight nights, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Authorities say the interstate closure is needed for the contractor to set girders on the new 26th Street bridge over I-229. Traffic will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits.

The new structure at the 26th Street exit is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 and 26th Street.

Completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.

