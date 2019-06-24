26th street & Southeastern in Sioux Falls grows taller

It’s one of the most ambitious road construction projects in Sioux Falls history: re-designing 26th street is a big job, but it looks like phase one is on schedule in spite of a very wet spring.

The project was proposed as a solution to traffic congestion caused by both the city's growth and a set of railroad tracks that bring traffic to a halt every time a train comes through.

In the area of 26th and southeastern they've started adding these new columns that will support the new elevated roadway through this area. That new road will be as high as these traffic lights when the work here is done.

"The progress has been going very well," Civil Engineer with the City of Sioux Falls, Dena Knutson said.

The 37-million dollar project is going to give 26th street and southeastern a new look when it's all done.

"You can see the contractors started putting in the columns for the new abonnement so you can kind of get a good idea of the elevation change that we'll see with the new bridge," Knutson said.

When this is eventually all done the columns will reach 25 feet in elevation.

Thousands of cars come down 26th street every day. Some of that congestion is due to more residents in this part of town which means more drivers. The train tracks crossing 26th street cause traffic to back up whenever a train moves through.

"With the additional capacity needed it was determined to actually put a bridge over the BNSF railroad," Knutson said.

Drivers will be able to navigate the area more easily and won't have to worry about the pesky train arms coming down.

Public Works doesn't anticipate a lot of traffic changes until this fall when the contractor will have the Southside completed and then they'll be switching traffic up a bit.

"Some traffic has started to come back after the initial closing," Knutson said.

The wet spring that the region has seen this year knocked the city off of their original plans for the projects, but contractors are moving along just fine.

"With the spring that we had it was convenient for the contractor to get in there and do portions of that earlier than what was anticipated," Knutson said.

With all of the rain this year that really didn't have any strong impacts on the traffic or the completion of the project.

Contractors are also working on the interstate 229 additions and Public Works said they're finishing up paving those ramps now.

