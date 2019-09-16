27-year-old man charged with kidnapping after drug deal gone bad

Sioux Falls police say an arrest has been made after two men kidnapped two women following a drug deal gone bad.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said 27-year-old Alexander Matthew Bott was arrested Saturday.

Clemens said Bott and a 23-year-old woman purchased fake marijuana last week which prompted Bott and another man to kidnap the 23-year-old woman, who arranged the deal, along with another woman.

Police said the women were held in a car and driven around for hours. The men also threatened to kill the women, Clemens said.

Both women were able to get away. Clemens said a friend of the 23-year-old woman alerted police on Saturday.

Police said they're still searching for the other male suspect.