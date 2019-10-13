27th annual Block Kids Contest tests participants' abilities

Elementary school students tried their hand in construction by participating in a contest that operates like a modern-day construction project. The kids experienced work as contractors by registering with construction managers before receiving materials for the building contest. Judges made their evaluations based on the basis of originality and explanation of the project. All participants used plastic interlocking building blocks and other materials. Winners from kindergarten through fifth grade were named and an overall winner will have their project submitted to the regional competition to compete at regional and national levels.