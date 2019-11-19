28-year-old man arrested in connection with multiple Sioux Falls car break-ins

Sioux Falls police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of recent burglaries in Sioux Falls.

Police arrested Mitchell Craig Tidwell in connection with 30-40 vehicle break-ins at apartment complexes over the past several weeks.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Tidwell stole multiple items including credit cards and five firearms. Police were able to get Tidwell’s description through surveillance video after police say he used the stolen credit cards at multiple businesses.

Clemens said three of the five stolen firearms have been returned and are now working to return all of the stolen items to the victims.

Tidwell has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

(This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of Mitchell Craig Tidwell. Previously authorities stated he was 47-years-old.)