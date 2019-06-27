3 South Dakota universities approved for new academic programs

Three South Dakota public universities are adding new academic programs to meet emerging workforce and economic development trends across the state.

The South Dakota Board of Regents approved the following programs this week:

Northern State University

• A minor in art history will prepare students with the foundations of knowledge to pursue careers or further study in art production, history, museum studies, and other artistic fields. The minor, consisting of 18 credit hours of study, will be available through on-campus delivery in Aberdeen.

University of South Dakota

• A request to offer through online delivery an existing graduate certificate in American Indian education, the only graduate certificate of its kind in the Board of Regents’ system. Making the coursework available online seeks to meet the needs of educators and practitioners working with Native American communities.

Black Hills State University

• A minor in exercise science will expand professional opportunities for students pursuing careers in personal and athletic training, cardiac rehabilitation, and various medical fields. The new minor, consisting of 18 credit hours of study, will be available on the Spearfish campus and at BHSU-Rapid City.

• A new undergraduate certificate in adventure education will prepare graduates as education professionals working in outdoor adventure sports programs and camps, tourism and hospitality, human services, and exercise science. The 12 credit-hour certificate meets a growing need to educate outdoor leaders, while preparing them to manage risk according to professional standards.