3 arrested in Aberdeen storage unit burglaries

Three people are facing charges in connection to a rash of storage unit thefts in Aberdeen.

Police identified the suspects as 30-year-old Detanuski Ross DeWayne, 28-year-old Ashley Alexandria Wright, and 23-year-old Alicia Yvonne Stevens, all of Aberdeen.

All three face six counts of 3rd degree burglary. Ross also face drug and possession of stolen property charges. Authorities say additional charges are expected.

A press release from the Aberdeen Police Department stated that the thefts included storage units both within city limits and elsewhere in Brown County.

Authorities believe the suspects may have hit other storage units in the area. They are asking anyone with a storage unit to inspect their property. If you have any stolen items, call 626-7911.

Police investigated the burglaries with the help of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.