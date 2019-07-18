30 school bus drivers needed for upcoming school year in Sioux Falls

The safety director for School Bus Inc., Kevin Hansen, said he needs not only drivers but also bus aides. He needs 30 bus drivers and about 15 to 20 bus aides.

He said the shortage of bus drivers is a nationwide issue that's hitting in Sioux Falls. It takes about a month to get drivers qualified, so they're encouraged to apply now. They can do that by calling 605-334-6644 or by applying here.

It is a part-time job that has a flexible schedule and drivers will get paid as they train. The pay is $18.45 an hour plus an annual bonus. On top of that, there is a $250 hiring bonus. If you already have a CDL, it's a $500 hiring bonus. Hansen said he will do whatever it takes to get people trained.

If someone is worried about driving such a large vehicle, he said to visit him at the School Bus Inc. office, and he will drive them through the parking lot there.

Brian Bendt has been a school bus driver for more than three years. He said it was easy to learn how to drive the bus. He enjoys the job because he can get his errands done during the day and he likes the kids.

"They're fun to work with. They're fun to drop them off. They have jokes they can tell ya. They're interesting," Bendt said.

This is the same reason Hansen encourages people to apply.

"It's a great way to give back to your community. It's also a great way to see all the kids in your city, make a difference in their life, and they will remember you forever," Hansen said.

If you're not interested in becoming a bus driver but instead becoming a bus aide, that job pays $16.11 an hour.