$3.2 million in infrastructure grants award to 6 South Dakota airports

Several airports in South Dakota have been award grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the Airport Improvement Program.

The FAA awarded $477 million in airport infrastructure grants, the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program for airports across the country

The following airports in South Dakota have been awarded:

• $2,727,388 to Aberdeen Regional Airport to rehabilitate a taxiway.

• $45,000 to Wilder Airport in DeSmet to build a taxiway.

• $150,000 to Hot Springs Municipal Airport to build a building.

• $60,000 to Redfield Municipal Airport to install a perimeter fence.

• $200,000 to Black Hills-Clyde Ice Airport in Spearfish to conduct a study.

• $55,000 to Harold Davidson Field in Vermillion to rehabilitate a taxiway.