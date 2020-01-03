SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host its 32nd annual Frosty Frolics this weekend at various sites across the city.
The public is invited to celebrate the winter season with a large number of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages planned for this weekend.
The events begin Friday afternoon and will run through Sunday.
All outdoor events are held weather-permitting. All Frosty Frolics events are free unless otherwise noted.
For more information or to register for events visit Siouxfalls.org.