Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host its 32nd annual Frosty Frolics this weekend at various sites across the city.

The public is invited to celebrate the winter season with a large number of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages planned for this weekend.

The events begin Friday afternoon and will run through Sunday.

All outdoor events are held weather-permitting. All Frosty Frolics events are free unless otherwise noted.

For more information or to register for events visit Siouxfalls.org.