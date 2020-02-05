$3M bail set for man accused of shooting Minnesota officer

Bail has been set at $3 million for a man accused of gravely wounding a southern Minnesota police officer in an exchange of gunfire in January.

Uniformed officers from Waseca County and Waseca joined dozens of others in a courtroom Tuesday where Tyler Janovsky made an appearance on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Janovsky is accused of shooting Arik Matson in the head and shooting at two other officers who responded to a report of a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca on Jan. 6.

The judge also set a $2 million bail option that would have several conditions attached.

