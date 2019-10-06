4 killed, 5 wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar

Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.

Kansas City, Kan., Police are investigating a shooting that killed 4 and wounded 5 overnight. (Source: KSHB/CNN)

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.Authorities at a morning news conference said they believe two shooters opened fire in the bar. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.

But Kansas City, Kansas, resident Juan Ramirez told The Kansas City Star that his 29-year-old nephew was among the dead.

Ramirez said investigators told him they believe the shooting stemmed from a bar fight. He said he was told that at least one person involved in the dispute left the bar and came back with a gun.

