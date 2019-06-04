4-year-old boy hit on rural northwest Iowa road dies

Authorities in northwestern Iowa say a 4-year-old boy has died after being hit by a pickup truck on a rural road.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the accident happened Monday afternoon north of Little Rock, Iowa. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released the boy's name.

Officials say a 77-year-old man driving the pickup slowed to about 10 mph when he spotted two utility vehicles on the side of the road with a young child behind them and two adults working in a ditch. Investigators say as the pickup passed the two utility vehicles, a second child stepped from the north ditch onto the roadway and in front of the truck's path.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

