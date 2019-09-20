41st Street businesses still recovering from tornado

Rigley Kool was exploring his ravaged neighborhood along West La Quinta Street when he and his family were able to assess some of the damage left behind from one of three tornadoes. Among some of the damage was a piece of wood that pierced through their upstairs bathroom and a tattered backyard fence.

"The trampoline is still there [even though] there is a little hole in it, my playset is fine, and my sister's castle is still there," Rigley said.

His family experienced the third and final tornado to touchdown on the south side of town, but a little northwest of them is where Beth Cogley is keeping an eye on The Original Pancake House and the sustained damage.

"I've never been through this in my life, never been in a tornado, never seen anything like it," the general manager said.

It has been shocking to Cogley and people throughout the community, but she has expressed confidence in her insurance company sorting through the mess. It is a little ambiguous, but there are some businesses along West 41st Street that are still open despite damage from the storm. The Original Pancake House will have to wait a little while longer before staff can confirm they are operational again.