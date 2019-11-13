5 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Several businesses failed a recent wave of alcohol compliance checks in Minnehaha County.

Five of the 40 businesses sold alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

The following businesses failed the check:

38 Roadhouse (Sioux Falls/ Ellis)

Friendly’s Fuel Stop (Humboldt)

Friendly’s Fuel Stop (Baltic)

The Goat Bar and Grill (Hartford)

Coffee Cup Fuel Stop (Brandon)

Authorities say they perform checks like these periodically to fight sales of alcohol to people under age 21.