New Jersey boy, 9, wants to play softball, but the league won't let him

A 9-year-old boy is left hoping officials change their minds after he was denied a request to play on his sisters' softball team for the season, according to a report from WCBS.

Cayden Walsh has dabbled in all types of sports, but what he wants to do the most is play softball with his sisters. / (Source: WCBS / CNN VAN)

Cayden Walsh, 9, really likes softball. The boy is a triplet, and his father has been coaching his two sisters' softball team for two years.

"Every day after practice, he'd say, 'Dad, I want to play softball,'" said Cayden's father, Will Walsh. "I looked at him, and I said, 'You gotta play baseball. That's what baseball's for.' He was like, 'Well, why?'"

Walsh didn't know why, and Cayden had previously tried baseball and decided it wasn't for him.

So, in January, the 9-year-old wrote a letter to the Northern Valley Softball League and the recreation commission of Old Tappan, NJ, asking to be allowed on his sisters' team. The league is girls only, and the team would typically consist of third and fourth grade girls.

"I believe we have the freedom to play softball regardless of our gender," Cayden wrote.

In response to Cayden's letter, the softball league suggested he instead start his own co-ed league next year.

"If we had an influx of boys wanting to play girls' sports, I think the girls might be nervous," said Jim Oettinger, recreation director for Closter, NJ, which is part of the league. "Cayden's in third and fourth grade. What happens when the kids get bigger, and they're in fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth grade? If you get a bigger, stronger boy, who is hitting the ball harder, the girls could risk getting injured."

Cayden and his family worry the league's suggestion misses the point of the request.

"This is about a 9-year-old boy - whether it's my boy or another boy - a boy who really doesn't even like sports, just to get out of the house and be part of a team and play with his sisters," Walsh said.

Cayden hopes league officials changes their mind before the season starts, but even if they don't, the 9-year-old intends to keep swinging.

"I'm learning that no matter how many times you get pushed down, you have to get back up, and you have to keep trying," he said.

