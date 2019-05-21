Man sentenced to life in prison for wife's 1993 slaying

A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for his wife's murder.

Michael Haim has maintained his innocence since his 23-year-old wife Bonnie disappeared in 1993.

He said she left their home after an argument.

The couple's son, Aaron Fraser, was 3 when she went missing.

He told a child welfare worker at the time that "Daddy shot Mommy" and "Daddy could not wake her up."

Two decades later, Fraser moved back into his childhood home after suing his father for wrongful death.

In 2014, Fraser found his mother's skull and other remains buried in the home's backyard. Last month, a jury found his father guilty.

A medical examiner did not determine exactly how she was killed, but prosecutors have argued that Michael Haim shot her and then buried her.

