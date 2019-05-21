'At Home' home store coming to former Shopko space

The former Shopko just closed Sunday and it's not going to empty for long.

Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business

National home store 'At Home' is taking over the 41st Street space and bringing with it a huge selection of home-related items: everything from furniture to décor, lamps and rugs, mattresses and more. The deal started as soon as Shopko announced it was closing. At Home is also taking over other Shopko and Kmart spaces nationwide.

Multiple properties are being marketed, including several opportunities at Dawley Farm Village. Ulta Beauty already has announced a store there, and the hope is to add smaller stores and restaurants near it. Glo Hotel is under construction and both Go Hotel and Ulta plan to be open by the end of the year.

Other eastside properties being shopped around with national retailers include a new retail center being planned on Arrowhead Parkway, east of Sycamore Avenue, so between the former Shopko and the current Aldi, and a big parcel of land going north of Arrowhead Parkway toward the new interchange at I-90 that is envisioned as fit for some of the larger retailers.