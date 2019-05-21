Thousands sign petition to make Danny Devito next Wolverine

As we know from Spider-Man lore, "with great power comes great responsibility."

The same can be said for the ubiquitous online petition. Just because you can start one, should you?

Case in point, someone calling themselves Ring Arius launched one on Change.org, calling for Danny Devito to play Wolverine now that Hugh Jackman has retired his claws.

Say what?

Presumably, in tongue-in-cheek fashion, the petition says:

"Have Danny Devito play the rebooted Wolverine in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) - The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito."

Nothing against the 74-year-old, Golden Globe-winning actor, but the folks at Marvel will go younger, not older when they cast the next actor in the role.

Still, thousands have signed the petition and are getting a good chuckle out of it.

"This is the most important cause I've ever supported," Ryan Foster said.

Matthew Marchesi added his two cents.

"Mr. Devito would be a perfect casting choice for Wolverine, as he is both the accurate height, and muscle mass of the iconic hero, as well as the acting chops to pull off the personality."

And then there was Joseph O'Donnell, who simply said, "This would be awesome."

Now, before you go and add your name to the petition, consider what Uncle Ben had to say and use your superpowers wisely.

