Florida woman's sex act causes driver to run red light, deputies say

At first, it looked like it would just be a simple traffic violation.

Deputies in St. Lucie County saw a Ford F-150 run a red light on May 14. But when investigators pulled the driver over, they learned this was no ordinary case.

First, it took the driver a while to pull over.

Then, a deputy approached the passenger-side window where he saw a woman sitting with a partially empty bottle of beer between her legs and a glass pipe on the floor, WPEC reported.

Also on the floor lay three white rocks, which were determined to be crack cocaine.

Finally, the driver admitted he ran the red light, but said he couldn't pull over immediately because the passenger was performing a sexual deed.

Deputies gave him a citation, but they weren't so lenient with his companion.

Authorities identified her as 51-year-old Rhonda Koppenhoefer.

Jail records show she faces three felony charges for possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment and destroying or tampering with evidence.

