Exchange your foreign cash for food at McDonald's on Thursday

Got a spare peso? How 'bout a euro, drachma or a pound?

McDonald's to accept foreign currency in the U.S. for three hours for new menu items.

Scoop them and have them ready for 2 to 5 p.m. local time Thursday. That's when participating McDonald's roll out the Worldwide Favorites menu, complete with an "International Currency Exchange," the fast-food giant says.

"Give your foreign currency of any value to the front counter of your local McDonald's and receive one of the Worldwide Favorites menu items of your choice. Enjoy the international experience of deliciously epic proportions - without the jetlag," said the company in a statement.

Here's what's on the new international menu:

-- Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Vanilla soft serve, mixed with a caramel swirl, featuring chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

-- Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound of beef topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

-- Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with grilled or crispy white-meat chicken and topped with tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a toasted artisan roll.

-- Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia) - McDonald's fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon.

The promotion is limited to one international menu item per person.

