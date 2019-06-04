'Repair Affair' aims to help those with accessible housing issues

A local housing organization is working to help people with accessibility issues in their homes.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Association hosted its annual "Repair Affair" day Tuesday.

About 60 volunteers are making repairs on eight different homes around the Sioux Falls area, adding things like wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and replacing doorknobs with levers.

"First of all, it's a beautiful day to be outside working, I don't get to work outside with physical labor very often, and it's just nice to give back to the community in any way I can," said April Kooiman, Cambria Market Representative.

The repairs are done at no cost to homeowners.

Organizers say over 240 projects have been completed since the first Repair Affair day in 1993.