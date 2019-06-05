Sioux Falls based highway patrol trooper honored as trooper of the year

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Patrick Bumann has been named the 2018 South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year.

Bumann, who is a member of the Sioux Falls squad, was honored during a Wednesday awards luncheon in Sioux Falls. The award, sponsored by AAA South Dakota, is presented to a trooper for their continued demonstration of exceptional service to the agency, citizens, and communities.

“Trooper Bumann has performed at a high level since he joined the Highway Patrol in 2014,” said Maj. Rick Miller of the Highway Patrol. “He is always willing to take on new challenges and responsibilities.”

A Sioux Falls native and graduate of Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, Bumann has worked in the areas of crash investigation, drug recognition and technology. He also has helped train new highway patrol recruits as a field training officer and is involved in the South Dakota Special Olympics.

This is the sixth year that AAA South Dakota has sponsored the Trooper of the Year Award. Marilyn Buskohl, manager of Public and Government Affairs at AAA South Dakota, says the organization is honored to be part of the award.

“Every year, I am reminded how fortunate we are in South Dakota to have so many outstanding law enforcement officers working for us every day,” Buskohl said. “We are honored by their call to duty and this award is a way to recognize those who protect and serve us.”

Other finalists for this year’s award were Sergeant Ryan Lantz of the Chamberlain Squad and Trooper Jeremy Biegert of the Northern Plains Squad.