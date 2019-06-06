Injuries reported after possible tornadoes rip across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Possible tornadoes have been reported around south Louisiana after deadly severe weather passed through the area Thursday morning.

A possible tornado caused damage at the Colonel Terrace apartments on Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)

Damage has been reported in multiple parishes.

A potential tornado hit a salt dome at the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company in Sorrento, according to an official with Exxon. It happened around 10 a.m.

Five people were hurt and were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital. We do not yet know the extent of their injuries.

Dramatic video of what appears to be a tornado was captured in Convent, La. from a dash camera operated by Rene's Industries.

One person drowned overnight, their body found in a submerged car at an entrance ramp to I-10

In East Baton Rouge Parish, a portion of the Colonel Terrace apartment complex located on Wooddale Blvd. was destroyed by a possible tornado. A massive hole can be seen in the roof and side of the building.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to help evacuate residents. So far no injuries have been reported.

The Baton Rouge General also reported damages due to a possible tornado.

At approximately 8:15 am an area of severe weather passed over part of Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus. There are no injuries to report, and no interruption to patient care.

Tornadoes have also been reported in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

Investigators with the National Weather Service will review the reports of damage and assess which cases were confirmed tornadoes.

