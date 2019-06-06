Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) -- Authorities in the Dominican Republic say the deaths of a Pennsylvania psychotherapist and an American couple five days later at the same resort appear to be unrelated incidents.

Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garc?a says an autopsy shows Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, of Allentown, suffered a heart attack on May 25.

Dominican police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at another hotel in the same resort May 30. Officials said Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs. Authorities originally described the deaths as taking place in the same hotel.

Family spokesman Jay McDonald told WFMZ-TV in Allentown that Schaup-Werner collapsed after getting a drink from the minibar.