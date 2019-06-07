More than 1 million STDs contracted every day, World Health Organization says

The World Health Organization released new figures on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) - sometimes known as STDs - on Thursday.

The WHO says 1 million sexually transmitted infections are contracted every day. (Source: Gray News)

The figures were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49. They show more than 1 million new cases of four STDs - chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis and syphilis - are contracted every day.

The WHO found on average that one in every 25 people globally has at least one of the STDs.

They say that's "no substantial decline" from their last published data from 2012.

"These infections indicate people are taking risks with their health, with their sexuality and with their reproductive health," said Dr. Melanie Taylor, the lead author of the report.

A co-author said education and condom use are important, but that new treatments and diagnostics also need to be developed.

