Sioux Falls shooting victim dies, now a homicide case

Police say Ramon Smith opened fire on a group of eight men, injuring three of them.

Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections

One of the victims has already been released from the hospital, but another is still being treated.

The third victim, Larry Carr Jr., died from his injuries early this morning in the hospital. He was a 42-year-old Sioux Falls resident.

When police arrived at the scene Saturday they found one victim laying in the parking lot, and two other men had already been transported to the hospital by witnesses.

Investigators are now saying a group of eight men arrived at the complex expecting an altercation with Ramon Smith.

The reason for that altercation is unknown at this time.

Investigators say one man from the group entered an apartment Smith was in. In that time something happened that prompted the 34-year-old, Smith, to come outside where he opened fire and shot two men in the torso and one in the head.

According to police, immediately after the shooting, Smith left the scene in a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue, going southbound down Cliff Avenue.

The car was driven by his sister, 30-year-old, Martece Saddler.

"The investigations team, including narcotics officers as well as members of the state's attorneys office were in all day Saturday, most of the night, and then all day Sunday trying to put these pieces together," Capt. Blaine Larsen said.

Police believe drugs were a factor in the incident, but not the primary cause.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter, Ramon Smith. They believe he has left the state.

Material witness warrants were issued this afternoon for Ramon Smith, Martece Saddler, and Christina Haney.

Saddler was last seen driving that black Buick Park Avenue with a license plate number 1AP-316

They're also searching for a white Mercedes-Benz GL with dealer license plates still in the windows.

If you have any information regarding the shooting or the suspects you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.