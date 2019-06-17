NEW: Teenager drowned after kayak capsized

Sioux Falls police said they will not release the names of the victims from a kayak accident on Saturday on Covell Lake.

Police identified one victim as a 17-year-old who was recovered from the lake. A 22-year-old man is also recovering in a local hospital. Police have not identified him as well.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, the 17-year-old and the 22-year-old’s kayaks capsized on Covell Lake. Police said the 22-year-old was able to call for help and lifeguards from Terrace Park brought him to shore.