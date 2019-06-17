Man killed by off-duty officer at Costco in Calif. was nonverbal, cousin says

A man shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was reportedly nonverbal and had a mental disability.

A man who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer after an alleged argument inside a California Costco was nonverbal, according to his cousin. / Source: CNN, KCAL, KCBS

Police said Kenneth French got into an argument before attacking the officer at a Costco.

The officer shot and killed French, and according to French's cousin, the officer also shot French's parents. They're in critical condition.

The cousin said French was unable to live on his own and had a disability preventing him from speaking or starting an argument.

He posted the family's photo on Facebook, adding, "Do they look intimidating to you? Did he really have to shoot them all? I'm posting this picture because the stories on social media have made them out to be the suspects, and the off-duty cop the victim."

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries and is now out of the hospital.

The officer's child, who was with him at the Costco, was not injured.

Police haven't named the officer involved and said that the officer's gun was the only weapon used in the incident.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.