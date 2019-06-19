Brandon man hands out donuts to spread positivity

A Brandon man is trying to spread some positivity every Wednesday by handing out free donuts.

He started doing this two and a half months ago with just 50 donuts. It's grown to handing out 100 now.

He says it's fun and he's glad to put a smile on someone's face as a hump day pick-me-up.

"Nobody does much for giving back as much as they can," said Michael Gross. "Our lives are so busy that we get caught up in our daily lives. I want to do something positive and I want to give back."

He is at the Sunshine Foods in Brandon every Wednesday, rain or shine.

He says some of his regulars include families taking their kids to day care and some high school students that pop over after working out.