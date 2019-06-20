E-cigarette explodes in teenager's mouth, breaks jaw, knocks out teeth

The damage was shocking when a 17-year-old boy checked into a Salt Lake City emergency room.

His jaw was cracked, teeth were missing and there was a hole in his chin.

The teen was smoking a vape pen when it exploded in his mouth.

"That's an injury we see in high-speed motor vehicle crashes," pediatric surgeon Katie W. Russell told The Washington Post. "It's a big injury."

Jonathan Skirko operated on the boy. He told The Post the damage looked "kind of like a close-range gunshot wound."

This week, The New England Journal of Medicine published the details of the March 2018 incident.

The publication also expressed its public health concerns about the "increasing prevalence of vaping among adolescents."

From 2015 to 2017, there were an estimated 2,035 e-cigarette explosion and burn injuries at U.S. emergency rooms, according to a study published by Tobacco Control.

A U.S. Fire Administration report blamed the injuries and fires on the lithium-ion batteries found in e-cigarettes, saying they "are not a safe source of energy for these devices."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long had concerns about children and youth vaping, especially because the smoke they inhale contains addictive nicotine and other potentially harmful substances.

In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. middle and high school students used e-cigarettes within 30 days of being surveyed, including 4.9 percent of middle school students and 20.8 percent of high school students, according to the CDC.

The agency's advice on e-cigarettes is they are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

The physical damage caused by an exploding vape pen only adds to the concerns of health professionals.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.