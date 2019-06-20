Volunteers deliver hope to children at Sanford Children's Hospital

For the second year, two local organizations are delivering blankets, tablets, craft kits and messages of hope to young cancer patients.

Volunteers from Schulte Subaru and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society paid a visit to the Sanford Children's Hospital Thursday. They say it's just one way they can help a patient going through a tough time.

"We love giving back to the community and this is one way that we do that, it's heartbreaking to see the kids have to go through this," said Lisa Mannes, Schulte Subaru marketing manager. "We wish that no children or nobody has to go through this, but if they do at least we can help them and make things a little more comfortable."

Three-year-old Henry Thorn, along with his mother Rebecca, accepted the donations on behalf of other blood cancer patients like himself.

A total of 128 blankets were donated to the hospital.