WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Bayley coming to Sioux Falls

A double main event has been added to the lineup of WWE Smackdown Live, coming to Sioux Falls in August.

The major professional wrestling event is August 20 at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The event will feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston versus Dolph Ziggler versus Samoa Joe; Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre; and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Randy Orton.

WWE Smackdown Live previously came to the Premier Center in September of 2017.

Tickets are currently on sale now and are available at the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office or at ticketmaster.com