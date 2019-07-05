Deadline approaches for Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

The deadline for nonprofit organizations and reservations in South Dakota to apply for a Small Business Administration federal disaster loan is Aug. 6.

The loans are intended to help with property damage caused by the severe winter storm, snowstorm, and flooding that occurred March 13 - April 26, 2019. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.

Eligible private nonprofits of any size may apply for Small Business Administration federal disaster loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of making improvements that protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

In addition, Small Business Administration offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help eligible private nonprofits meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the private nonprofit suffered any property damage. Private nonprofits have until March 9, 2020, to apply for a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Federal disaster loans are available in Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, Yankton and Ziebach counties; and the Cheyenne River Sioux, Lake Traverse and Rosebud Reservations.

The interest rate is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the Small Business Administration and based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may apply online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, call 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on Small Business Administration disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 1-800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.