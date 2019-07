Kohl's has now begun a service allowing you to return items purchased from Amazon.

The best part? The whole process is free, and you don't even need a box to do it!

According to Kohl's, simply begin your return through Amazon, select a Kohl's dropoff location, show a QR code sent to you, and bring it to Kohl's.

For more information, visit the Kohl's website.

