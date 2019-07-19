How hot is it? Watch as we try to melt crayons as the temperature rises

Friday's weather forecast calls for extreme heat and humidity for most of the country. In Omaha, Neb., temperatures will rise to 100 degrees, but feel more like 110.

CRAYON MELT UPDATE: It's a little past 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, and our thermometer is showing 100+ degrees. Will they melt soon?

To help illustrate what that heat can do -- and to help us all make it through this hot Friday afternoon -- we've put up an outdoor livestream to see how long it will take for the sweltering heat to melt a pack of crayons.

At a few minutes past 1 p.m., some of the crayons were well above the 120-degree mark -- and some of the colors are glistening.

Crayons have a melting point between 120 and 147 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Crayola.

