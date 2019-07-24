Lawmakers react to Mueller's testimony today

Mueller began his testimony in front of the House Judiciary committee at 8:30 this morning. The hearing is anticipated to last a couple of hours.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Intelligence committee will begin to hear from Mueller starting around noon.

The Mueller report, made up of 448 pages, was released to Congress in April 2019. A redacted version was released to the public a couple of days later.

According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Bill Barr sent Mueller a letter requesting him not to discuss anything beyond what was already made public in the Mueller report. Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.