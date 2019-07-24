Minnesota Soybean farmers lobby for USMCA in Washington

Several Minnesota farmers flocked to the Capitol Wednesday, lobbying for the USMCA and other possible trade agreement resolutions.

Members of the American Soybean Association from Minnesota are meeting with Rep. Hagedorn (R-MN) and other lawmakers Wednesday. (Source: Gray DC)

Members of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association met with Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN). They said Minnesota is the 4th largest state producer of soybeans.

"Farmers in general, you know, you have a crop that you plant, that you are constantly tending for," said Darin Johnson, a 4th generation farmer. "That's the great thing about American farmers, they take a lot of pride and passion in their farm."

Johnson says under current legislation, farmers are losing money and have had to find other avenues to distribute their product.

"They are letting me know that trade is a very important issue and that the position that we've taken to try and pass the USMCA agreement is important to them," said Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) "That's going help us build momentum for other trade agreements."

Democrats have voiced labor and environmental concerns about the agreement.