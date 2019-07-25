Semi causes historic, 100-year-old bridge to collapse in N.D.

The semi driver was unharmed, but people around Northwood, N.D., are feeling the loss of the historic bridge that collapsed under the weight of a tractor-trailer, KVLY reported.

In rural Grand Forks County, the 84,560 lb. tractor-trailer that caused a bridge collapse was removed Tuesday morning.

Just a piece of the semi now remains on the bridge, along with a handful of the dry beans that made up 49,820 pounds of the weight.

At nearly 42 tons, the truck weighed around three times the bridge's limit.

The driver was issued an overload citation of $11,400.

Officials said nearby roads were under construction, but there were other ways of getting around.

The bridge is under the National Register of Historic Places. A rusted piece of the structure, now bent sideways reads, "Fargo Bridge & Iron Co. 1906."

Locals summed up the general sentiment of the loss in one word: sad.

Steve Gylten grew up 200 yards from the bridge that now lies crumpled over Goose River.

"You know, my mom passed away just a year ago and ... I could hear her calling for me from here," Gylten said. "We only lived a couple hundred yards away and it's kind of sad, kind of hurts."

"It was a sinking feeling, kind of like this," Gylten, who now lives in Hatton, N.D., said, pointing to the bridge. "But really it was sad. Kind of heartbreaking."

Kelsey Soma, a nearby gas station attendant, says the bridge was the local hangout for her and her friends through high school.

"Everyone is so sad," Soma said. "I've seen so many posts about it on Facebook. They're just sad."

"There shouldn't be truck traffic on here," Gylten said.

"That bridge was rusty," Soma said. "Like, could it really hold that?"

"Just, what were you thinking?" Gylten said.

"This bridge was built in 1906," he said. "I mean, it's been here forever."

"It's a devastation to Northwood," Soma said. "The landmark."

The Grand Forks County engineer says the bridge sees maybe five to 10 cars a day at most.

"It sad knowing that a memory is gone," Soma said. "But it can be rebuilt."

"It is a minimum-maintenance road. But it is used. I hope it gets rebuilt," Gylten said.

Meanwhile, the replacement for the bridge is estimated at $800,000 to $1 million. The Grand Forks County engineer said if they decide to replace it, a new bridge would meet modern standards and regulations -- and even be able to hold the semi that took it down.

