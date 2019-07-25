North Dakota: College student finds 65 million-year-old triceratops skull

A college student made this discovery of a lifetime in the badlands of North Dakota.

Harrison Duran, who attends the University of California Merced, teamed up with Professor Michael Kjelland on a paleontology dig and discovered this triceratops skull.

Experts say the bones date back to the late cretaceous period, which is about 65 million years ago.

The duo is not sharing the exact location of the dig sites, but they believe more bones will be found there.

Harrison and Kjelland named the dinosaur "Alice" after the landowner.

The two also found other plant fossils around the skull, which provide a little insight into Alice's life.

"It is wonderful that we found fossilized wood and tree leaves right around, and even under, the skull," Duran said in a news release from the school. "It gives us a more complete picture of the environment at the time."

They say they plan to conduct more research on Alice and prepare the dinosaur for display.

