Gunshots reported in east Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of gunshots in east Sioux Falls, just a day before the department holds a town hall meeting to address crime.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said multiple shots were reportedly heard early Monday morning near Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue at Shop'N Cart.

Clemens said officers received a report of a black Chevy Avalanche leaving the area after the gunshots. Officers saw the vehicle and pulled it over near 10th Street and Fairfax Avenue.

After a short foot pursuit, Clemens said officers were able to arrest the driver, 28-year-old Awuar Tadeo Amaya of Sioux Falls, and found a handgun in his backpack.

Amaya was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, warrant and parole violation.

Clemens said there was one other person in the vehicle during the stop, but was not charged.

This is the most recent report of shots fired in eastern Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Pollice Department will hold a town hall meeting to discuss recent crime in the area beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kenny Anderson Community Center. The public is invited.