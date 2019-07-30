I-90 construction in Sioux Falls

A portion of Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls will be closed beginning July 31

A two-way condition on I-90 eastbound, near exit 402, will be set up.

Girders will be set over the I-90 westbound lanes to allow for continual construction on the new I-90 and Veteran’s Parkway interchange.

Traffic is anticipated to be restored back to their respective lanes on Friday.

The eastbound on and off ramps at exit 402 remains closed and the westbound on-ramp remains open to allow for business access only.

Both east and west bound traffic wanting to go north on County Road 121 will be directed to use Highway 115, County Road 130 and Highway 11.

The interchange is scheduled to be open to traffic by Oct. 18. The overall completion date is Aug. 28.