Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to plastic pieces

A popular brand of soft baked cookies is being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Bimbo Bakeries has issued a recall of the mini-chocolate chip cookies from Entenmann's Little Bites due to possible visible blue plastic pieces in the packet.

The plastic was not baked into the cookies, according to the Food and Drug Administration, but could still pose a choking risk.

The products are being removed from store shelves but if you still have them, you're advised to return them for a full refund. They were sold in nearly 40 states with best by dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, 2019. The cookies had a UPC code of 7203002378 and a lot code of 1350.

No other Little Bites muffins or other Entenmann's products are affected.

No associated injuries were reported. The recall was voluntary.

