Midco Aquatic Center pools maintenance schedule announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Midco Aquatic Center will close select pools on a staggered schedule in order to conduct annual pool maintenance beginning Aug. 19.
The routine maintenance will require the pools to be drained to complete, cleaning and other maintenance tasks not possible when people are using the facility.
Pool closure schedule:
Aug. 19 - Sept. 2:
- Sanford Health 50 meter pool: closed
- Recreation pool, warm water pool, and spray pad: open
Sept. 3 - Sept. 15:
- Recreation pool, warm water pool, and spray pad: closed
- Sanford Health 50 meter pool: open