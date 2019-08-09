Police: Woman injured after being dragged by car, driver arrested

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she dragged a woman with her car before crashing into an electrical pole.

Sioux Falls police arrested Staci Lynn Wilkens, from Sioux Falls, Thursday evening after responding to a vehicle accident near Bennett Street and Cliff Avenue.

Lt. David McIntire said Wilkens and a 45-year-old woman had just met and were traveling in the car together. McIntire said Wilkens mistook the woman for someone she didn't get along with and threatened her.

When the 45-year-old woman tried to exit the car, McIntire said Wilkens accelerated. The 45-year-old woman was dragged for a short time before falling away from the car.

McIntire said the car then swerved, hit an electrical pole and Wilkens was then ejected from the car.

Both women were transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Wilkens has been charged with DWI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and aggravated assault.