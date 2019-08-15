Judicial operations resume in Gregory County

The South Dakota Supreme Court has authorized the return of judicial operations in Gregory County.

Due to the recent tornado damage on Aug. 6 in Burke, including to the courthouse and surrounding area, the Court determined that the Gregory County Courthouse was non-operational for judicial services and transferred all court functions temporarily to the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner.

South Dakota Supreme Court officials inspected the Gregory County Courthouse last week and found that all facilities in the courthouse to be expertly repaired, cleaned and usable.